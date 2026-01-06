Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain.
Braun recently returned from nearly a two-month absence with the injury, and the Nuggets are continuing to monitor his health. If Braun doesn't gain clearance for action, Bruce Brown and Spencer Jones would be in line for an expanded role, especially with Tim Hardaway is also iffy for Wednesday due to an illness.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Will rest Monday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Muted effort in return•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Returning and starting Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Could return during road trip•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Working out at practice•