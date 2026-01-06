default-cbs-image
Braun is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain.

Braun recently returned from nearly a two-month absence with the injury, and the Nuggets are continuing to monitor his health. If Braun doesn't gain clearance for action, Bruce Brown and Spencer Jones would be in line for an expanded role, especially with Tim Hardaway is also iffy for Wednesday due to an illness.

