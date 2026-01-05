Braun is out for Monday against the 76ers due to left ankle injury maintenance.

After an extended absence due to a left ankle sprain, Braun made his first appearance since Nov. 12 in Sunday's loss to the Nets, finishing with three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 24 minutes. The Nuggets will hold him out for the second leg of a back-to-back set as a precaution, however. Expect Braun to return to action Wednesday in Boston.