Jordan posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 14 minutes during Friday's 125-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Jordan cobbled together another serviceable performance Friday, grabbing at least six rebounds for the fifth straight game. Although he is not even in the rotation on some nights, Jordan provides the Nuggets with a veteran backup behind Nikola Jokic. His fantasy value is basically non-existent outside of streaming him in, if and when Jokic is slated to miss time for one reason or another.