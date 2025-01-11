Murray didn't return for the second half of Friday's 124-105 win over the Nets with a sore left knee. He finished with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal in 16 minutes.

Murray was labeled as questionable to return with the injury shortly after the second quarter concluded, but Denver never provided another update on his status. Julian Strawther opened the second half with the starting group, and he or Aaron Gordon (calf) -- who could return from a nine-game absence -- would likely start Sunday in Dallas if Murray isn't available to play.