Murray closed with 21 points (6-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over Toronto.

Murray struggled from the field during Wednesday's win, but he still finished as the Nuggets' second-leading scorer while finishing with a team-high six assists. It was his first game in the absence of Nikola Jokic (knee) this season, but Murray should continue to serve as the focal point in the Nuggets' offense for as long as the former is sidelined. Murray finished the month of December having averaged 26.5 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 1,0 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.