Grant had 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 win over the Rockets.

Grant has made the most of Paul Millsap's absence due to a knee injury, as he has scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games where he has started. He is averaging 15.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during that stretch. He has taken things to a whole new level of late, though, as he is also shooting 50.0 percent from deep and 61.5 percent from three-point range during his last four contests.