Jokic (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Jokic is trending in the right direction to play Tuesday while dealing with a left hip strain. He has started Denver's last 20 contests and is averaging 26.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 31.7 minutes over his last three games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Tagged as questionable•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears triple-double in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leading scorer in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Wins game with deep three-pointer•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Passive offensively•