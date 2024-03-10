Jokic (arm) is available versus the Jazz on Saturday.

Jokic was carrying a probable tag prior to getting the green light, as the Nuggets wanted him to get through warmups without any setbacks. Jokic was unstoppable in Thursday's win over Boston, producing 32 points (11-19 FG, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes.