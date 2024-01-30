Jokic is questionable for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City due to lower back pain.

Jokic has not missed a game since Nov. 27, although he has operated with a mammoth workload lately, averaging 36.1 minutes across his last seven games. If Jokic doesn't suit up Wednesday, DeAndre Jordan would likely start in his place, while Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji could earn minutes at center to face off against Chet Holmgren, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams of Oklahoma City.