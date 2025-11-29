Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dealing with wrist sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a left wrist sprain.
Jokic has yet to miss a game this season, but he's in jeopardy of being sidelined for Saturday's contest due to a left wrist injury. If the three-time MVP is not cleared to play, then Jonas Valanciunas would be the top candidate to enter the Nuggets' starting lineup.
