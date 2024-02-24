Jokic accumulated 29 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 127-112 win over Portland.

Jokic led all players in Friday's contest in rebounds and assists while adding a pair of steals and ending one point shy of the 30-point mark in a triple-double showcase. Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 17 games this season, posting at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in five contests.