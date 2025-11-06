Jokic generated 33 (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 16 assists and three steals across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Heat.

Per Adam Mares of TheDNVR.com, It was Jokic's seventh career 30/15/15 game, which trails only Oscar Robertson (11) in NBA history. The 30-year-old center has picked up right where he left off after the 2024-25 season, having delivered a triple-double in five of his seven appearances during the new campaign. He's averaging 24.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 12.0 assists with a 70.1 true shooting percentage.