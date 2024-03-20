Jokic ended with 35 points (14-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 victory over the Timberwolves.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Rudy Gobert (ribs) and Naz Reid (head) all out for the Timberwolves, Jokic was able to dominate the frontcourt. Kyle Anderson assumed the task of defending Jokic and he was no match for the MVP favorite. Jokic missed the double-double milestone earlier in the week, but he appears ready to ignite another double-double streak after two excellent results.