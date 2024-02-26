Jokic finished Sunday's 119-103 victory over Golden State with 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 16 assists, one block and four steals across 37 minutes.

It was a thunderous performance even by Jokic's MVP standards, as the 29-year-old center set a new season high in steals in addition to delivering his third straight triple-double and 18th of the season. Jokic has dished at least seven assists in 12 of his last 13 games, averaging 26.3 points, 13.4 boards, 9.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor.