Jokic posted 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 111-93 win over the Hornets.

In a game that was tied at half, Jokic posting his lowest shot volume of any full game this season can't simply be attributed to an 18-point win over a cellar-dwelling team. Monday's performance can be chalked up as an aberration, however, as the 28-year-old is still averaging career highs with 25.7 points and 12.3 assists on 17.8 shots per game -- constituting a sizable increase from 14.8 shots per game last season.