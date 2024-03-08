Jokic racked up 32 points (11-19 FG, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Celtics.
Jokic led all players in Thursday's contest in assists while leading all Nuggets in scoring and rebounds along with a pair of steals in a well-rounded triple-double showcase. Jokic, who also ended perfect at the free throw line in the victory, has tallied a triple-double in 24 games this season, including in two of his last four outings. He has now surpassed the 30-point mark in two of his last three appearances.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs 25/16 double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: All-around outing in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills stat sheet in win Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets triple-double in three periods•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Massive triple-double Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates with triple-double game•