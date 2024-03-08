Jokic racked up 32 points (11-19 FG, 10-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Celtics.

Jokic led all players in Thursday's contest in assists while leading all Nuggets in scoring and rebounds along with a pair of steals in a well-rounded triple-double showcase. Jokic, who also ended perfect at the free throw line in the victory, has tallied a triple-double in 24 games this season, including in two of his last four outings. He has now surpassed the 30-point mark in two of his last three appearances.