Jokic chipped in 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 20 rebounds, 16 assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 victory over the Thunder.

It's hard to describe Jokic's impressive performance in this game, and based on how impactful he was in the win, this one could easily go down as one of the best performances Jokic has delivered in recent memory. He's been at the center of the Nuggets' turnaround following a woeful start to the season. The star big man is averaging 26.6 points, 15.4 rebounds and 13.4 assists per game over his past five contests while carrying Denver to a 4-1 record -- and a three-game winning run -- in that stretch.