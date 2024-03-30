Jokic (hip/wrist) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Jokic is battling inflammation in his left hip and his right wrist. He looked noticeably uncomfortable Friday against Minnesota, yet still managed to score 32 points with 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.
