Jokic totaled 25 points (10-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and three steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 113-107 victory over the Bucks. He had three turnovers.

Jokic's 27 true shot attempts marked his seventh largest workload of the season. The interior defense of Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the most formidable frontcourts in the league for defending Jokic, but he still posted a triple-double by the end of the third quarter. His two-man game with Jamal Murray (35 points) is in peak form, which is the epitome of potent offense.