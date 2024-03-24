Jokic (back/hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Jokic was unavailable Saturday against the Trail Blazers due to lower back pain and left hip inflammation, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Monday. If he remains sidelined, DeAndre Jordan could see increased playing time.
