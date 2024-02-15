Jokic posted 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a block over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 loss to Sacramento.

Although Jokic did not turn the ball over, his efficiency from the field was very underwhelming, which may have been a part of why Denver lost. Not having Jamal Murray (leg) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) in the starting lineup also didn't help. Nonetheless, the Nuggets will look to reconvene after the All-Star break, where hopefully everyone will be healthy.