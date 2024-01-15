Jokic is questionable to play Tuesday against Philadelphia due to a left hip strain.

Jokic, Aaron Gordon (heel), Michael Porter (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (back) and Jamal Murray (leg) all popped up on Monday evening's injury report, likely symbolizing maintenance for Denver's key contributors. Whether this translates to load management in Tuesday's game is unclear, but Jokic is coming off a full 33-minute workload in Sunday's win over Indiana with no in-game injury reported.