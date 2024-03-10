Jokic tallied 26 points (12-14 FG, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes in Saturday's 142-121 win over Utah.

Jokic handed out a team-best assist total while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds, recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks and ending as one of two Nuggets with 25 or more points in Saturday's victory. Jokic has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in four straight games and in nine of his last 15 contests.