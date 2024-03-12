Jokic had 35 points (14-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and six steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-119 victory over Toronto.

Down by 17 at halftime, the Nuggets came roaring back in the second half with Jokic leading the way. The triple-double was his 21st of the season, putting him one back of Domantas Sabonis for the NBA lead, and his six steals were a season high. Jokic has been his usual dominant self since the All-Star break, averaging 26.7 points, 13.6 boards, 10.6 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 threes over the last 10 games while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor.