Jokic (back) will play Friday against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Jokic will shed his probable tag, and that will be a relief for a Denver team that will be without Jamal Murray (knee). Jokic is coming off a 22-point performance Wednesday against the Suns with 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and two steals.
