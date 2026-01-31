Jokic (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.

This will be Jokic's first game in over a month, so while he will start, the three-time MVP will have his minutes monitored, according to Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports. Jonas Valanciunas will likely head back to the second unit with Jokic active, and Zeke Nnaji's minutes will see a sizeable dip. Even with a minutes restriction, Jokic is a must-start option.