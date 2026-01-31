Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
This will be Jokic's first game in over a month, so while he will start, the three-time MVP will have his minutes monitored, according to Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports. Jonas Valanciunas will likely head back to the second unit with Jokic active, and Zeke Nnaji's minutes will see a sizeable dip. Even with a minutes restriction, Jokic is a must-start option.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plans to return Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Re-evaluated in one week•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out four-plus weeks with knee issue•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Won't return vs. Miami•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially questionable to return•