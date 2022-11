Nuggets coach Mike Malone said that Jokic (COVID-19) cleared health and safety protocols and will determine how he feels ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Coach Malone made it clear that just because Jokic cleared protocols doesn't mean he's guaranteed to play. The reigning MVP will be a game-time decision based on how he feels ahead of Tuesday's contest. If Jokic can't play against the Pistons, he should be good to go Wednesday.