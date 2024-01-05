Jokic totaled 34 points (13-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 130-127 win over the Warriors.

Jokic was extremely efficient with a 13-for-16 mark from the field on the night, though his final shot may have included a bit of good fortune. With the game tied at 127 and the clock ticking down in the fourth quarter, Jokic handled an inbounds pass in the backcourt, took a few dribbles and heaved a 40-foot jumper that banked in for the win. The dramatic shot was the culmination of another MVP-level performance by the big man that included a game-high 34 points and his league-leading 31st double-double of the campaign.