Watson (hamstring) left Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime loss to the Knicks with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He finished with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes.

Per Katy Winge of Altitude Sports, Watson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right hamstring as the Nuggets look to confirm the severity of his injury. If Watson is dealing with a strain rather than minor soreness, he'll most likely wind up missing the Nuggets' next game Saturday in Chicago, and potentially additional contests to follow. Watson has enjoyed a breakout fourth season for Denver and is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes per game over 38 contests since he moved into a starting role in mid-November.