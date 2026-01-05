Watson supplied 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to Brooklyn.

Watson is certainly heating up, with Sunday's performance being his third consecutive game with at least 20 points. The 23-year-old forward should continue to play big minutes in the Nuggets' starting lineup as long as Nikola Jokic (knee) is sidelined. For the campaign, Watson has averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.1 minutes per contest across 23 games as a starter.