Watson ended Thursday's 107-103 win over Brooklyn with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

The fourth-year forward continues to be a reliable secondary option in the Nuggets' offense, helping to fill the hole left by the absence of Nikola Jokic (knee). Watson has scored in double digits in 17 straight games dating back to Dec. 27, averaging 21.1 points, 5.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.1 threes, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over that stretch.