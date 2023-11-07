Watson provided four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 19 minutes during Monday's 134-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Watson's performance Monday is indicative of what Denver needs from him. His ability to step in as a defensive playmaker and energizer off the bench serves a pivotal role in the Nuggets' forward rotation. Watson is a supreme athlete, and his extrapolated production could be comparable to Houston's Tari Eason (leg) if Watson were to ever assume a substantial role.