Alexander was signed to a two-way contract by the Nuggets following Thursday's second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The junior out of Creighton is a guard who likes to operate in pick-and-roll and navigate for mid-range jumpers. He needs to improve at the rim and from three, though, and he's not an especially good defender. Alexander will hope to develop with some time in the G League.