Cancar (lower leg) has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Cancar was initially deemed likely to play through his left lower leg contusion Sunday, but his status is murkier after being downgraded to questionable. Davon Reed and Christian Braun could see some minutes off the bench if Cancar is unable to suit up.
