Nnaji finished with four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 victory over the Mavericks.

This wasn't Nnaji's best showing, and it's still hard to make the case for him outside of very deep leagues. Over his last four games, he's seeing 22.1 minutes per contest with 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.3 three-pointers. Additionally, Nikola Jokic (knee) has been cleared for on-court week and is hoping to return in late January or early February.