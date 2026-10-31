The Thunder are no longer signing Agbaji to a contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

It was previously reported Friday that the Thunder were signing Ogbaji to help fill the void on the roster left by Chet Holmgren, who is expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks due to a patellar tendon tear in his knee. However, the Thunder have reversed course, and Ogbaji will remain on the open market. The 2022 first-rounder was with the Knicks in training camp under an Exhibit 9 contract before being waived by the team Oct. 15. He appeared in 62 regular-season games (13 starts) between the Raptors and Nets in 2025-26 and averaged 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 15.7 minutes per contest.