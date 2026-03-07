Nesmith (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Nesmith was initially tagged as probable for Friday's contest due to a right ankle sprain, so it's no surprise that the sixth-year pro was given the green light to play in Los Angeles. That injury cost him five straight games in February, but Nesmith was cleared to return against the Clippers on Wednesday, when he played 20 minutes and finished with two points, three rebounds and two assists.