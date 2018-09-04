Moore signed a one-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Pacers on Tuesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

After going undrafted out of SMU back in 2017, Moore joined the Pacers for training camp, but was ultimately released during roster cuts. He then signed with the team to a two-way deal in January, but saw action in just two games. Most of his time was spent in the G-League, where he played in 43 games and averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.9 minutes. He'll now once again join the Pacers for camp, but considering he only received a partial guarantee, Moore still has a long way to go to make the final roster.