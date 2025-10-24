Mathurin registered 36 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 15-17 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 45 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Mathurin and Pascal Siakam kept the Pacers afloat in the second half and into overtime after Andrew Nembhard exited with a shoulder injury. Mathurin found success by driving to the hoop, resulting in 17 attempts from the charity stripe. His club was ultimately unable to finish the job following Mathurin's departure, as he fouled out of the game with four minutes remaining in the second overtime period. Regardless, this was a promising first game of the 2025-26 season for the Arizona product, who averaged 16.1 points in 72 regular-season appearances a season ago.