Mathurin registered 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 victory over the Pistons.

Mathurin was inserted into the starting lineup Thursday with Aaron Nesmith sidelined with lower leg injury. Mathurin wasn't efficient with his shot, but was able to contribute in other ways and bounced back nicely from his zero-point performance against the Hornets on Feb. 12. He should reprise his bench role once Nesmith returns to action.