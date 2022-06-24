Mathurin was selected by the Pacers with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After Jaden Ivey went to the Pistons at No. 5, Mathurin became the second straight star sophomore guard to come off the board. The Arizona product took home Pac 12 Player of the Year honors in 2021-22 behind averages of 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 made threes per game. An athletic slasher with great size, Mathurin is capable of playing at guard or wing, which should help boost his fantasy value on a Pacers roster that currently features Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Malcolm Brogdon.