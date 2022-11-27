Duarte (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Back on Nov. 18, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reported that Duarte was gearing up for a return to the court at some point during the Pacers' seven-game road trip that begins Sunday. While Duarte ultimately won't get cleared to play Sunday, he could still join the Pacers at some point during the trip if he continues to make steady progress in his recovery from the left ankle sprain. Duarte has been sidelined since Nov. 4 with the injury.