McClung closed with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to the Hawks.

While he struggled mightily from three-point range, McClung led Indiana's second unit in scoring. He was one of five Indiana players to score in double figures. Additionally, the 26-year-old tied the game-high mark in steals. McClung should continue to see meaningful playing time with the Pacers' backcourt plagued by injuries to multiple key contributors.