Potter had 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 loss to Charlotte.

Potter picked up right where he left off after dropping a career-best 23 points Tuesday against Philly. He caught fire from downtown, where he tacked on 15 of his 19 points on the night. Potter also led Indiana with a pair of swipes. The Wisconsin product has logged 20-plus minutes in eight straight games and has a chance to remain relevant in the rotation even after Pascal Siakam (wrist) is cleared to return.