site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-micah-potter-given-green-light | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Micah Potter: Given green light
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Potter (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
Potter was considered questionable due to a sprained left ankle, but he'll be in uniform for Wednesday's contest. Potter started and played 29 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read