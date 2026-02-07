default-cbs-image
Potter (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Potter was not available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a left hip contusion, but he has been given the green light to return Friday. He should serve as the Pacers' backup center to Jay Huff for as long as Ivica Zubac (ankle/recently traded) is sidelined.

