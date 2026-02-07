This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Micah Potter: Good to go Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Potter (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Potter was not available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a left hip contusion, but he has been given the green light to return Friday. He should serve as the Pacers' backup center to Jay Huff for as long as Ivica Zubac (ankle/recently traded) is sidelined.