Pacers' Micah Potter: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Potter is questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah with a left hip contusion.
Potter is at risk of sitting out the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set. The 27-year-old big man could play a significant role if he's able to suit up Tuesday, given that the Pacers are down four members of their starting lineup.
More News
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Chips in double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Fails to score in loss•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Won't start vs. Cleveland•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Chips in double-double Sunday•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Career-high 16 points vs. SAS•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Starting Friday•