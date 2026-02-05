This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Micah Potter: Questionable with hip contusion
Potter (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Potter is at risk of sitting out consecutive contests due to a bruised left hip. With Isaiah Jackson on his way to the Clippers and Ivica Zubac uncertain to make his Pacers debut Friday, Indiana could be left with Jay Huff to take on as many minutes as he can handle if Potter can't suit up.