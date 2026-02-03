Pacers' Micah Potter: Won't go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
Potter (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Potter will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a left hip contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday versus Milwaukee. With the Pacers extremely shorthanded Tuesday, Jay Huff, Jarace Walker and Johnny Furphy are candidates to see increased playing time due to Potter being sidelined.
