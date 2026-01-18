Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Cleared to play vs. 76ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam (rest) will play in Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Siakam was handed a day off Saturday against the Pistons along with a good majority of Indiana's key contributors. However, the New Mexico State product will be back on the floor Monday. Siakam is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists through eight January appearances.
