default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Siakam (rest) will play in Monday's game against Philadelphia.

Siakam was handed a day off Saturday against the Pistons along with a good majority of Indiana's key contributors. However, the New Mexico State product will be back on the floor Monday. Siakam is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists through eight January appearances.

More News